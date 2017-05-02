Public Service Announcement



Military News & Blogs

Coalition Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq
Defense.gov - 8:29 AM on 02/05/2017

AFRL agreement with Advanced Optical Technologies, Inc. supports tech transfer
Air Force News - 9:00 AM on 02/05/2017

Goldfein Bids To Make Air Force Lead For All DoD Space
Breaking Defense - 4:55 PM on 02/03/2017

The U.S. Military’s Stats on Deadly Airstrikes are Wrong. Thousands Have Gone Unreported
Small Wars Journal - 8:29 AM on 02/05/2017

Three From Bob
This Ain't Hell - 6:30 AM on 02/05/2017

Daughter’s lunch is forgotten the moment she sees her dad
Welcome Home Blog - 12:00 PM on 02/05/2017

Army Researchers Partner with Marines to Leverage 3-D Printing Techniques
Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 02/03/2017

Deployment is Never Easy
SpouseBuzz - 7:00 AM on 02/04/2017

Business

VIA selling $82M in bonds to buy natural gas-powered bus fleet
San Antonio Business Journal - 5:39 PM on 02/03/2017

SeaWorld, Marriott hosting San Antonio job fairs
mySA - 5:42 PM on 02/02/2017

Zenoss Claims Record Q4
Texas Tech Pulse - 8:19 AM on 02/03/2017

Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016

Eagle Ford rig count ramps back up amid stabilizing oil prices
San Antonio Business Journal - 3:06 PM on 02/03/2017

RxWiki Merges with TeleManager Technologies and Launches Digital Pharmacist
Silicon Hills News - 11:51 PM on 02/01/2017

Sports

Spurs Nation Podcast: Game preview with Brian Anderson
Spurs Nation - 1:32 PM on 02/05/2017

Spurs rout Nuggets, 121-97
Pounding The Rock - 1:13 AM on 02/05/2017

Gregg Popovich Gets 1,128th Win with Spurs, Most Wins with 1 Team in NBA History
Bleacher Report - 10:38 AM on 02/05/2017

Cowboys News: Dallas Cowboys Are Big Winners On NFL Awards Night
Blogging The Boys - 4:01 AM on 02/05/2017

San Antonio Spurs: NBA elite players jealous of Kawhi Leonard
SpursReport.com - 8:25 AM on 01/28/2017

What Makes NFL Games Take So Long?
FiveThirtyEight - 9:57 AM on 02/05/2017

Perez wins weight throw with program record on Saturday at Armory Invitational
GoUTSA.com - 2:00 PM on 02/04/2017

