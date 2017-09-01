Floods force hundreds of evacuations along Nevada mountains
KSAT - 4:42 AM on 01/09/2017
School Districts Give State’s A-F Accountability Ratings an ‘Incomplete’
The Rivard Report - 12:05 AM on 01/09/2017
San Antonio’s retired archbishop Flores in hospice care
mySA - 11:57 AM on 01/09/2017
Hundreds of San Antonians Gather to Celebrate Three Kings Day
TWC News - 10:53 AM on 01/09/2017
DreamWeek kicks off with messages of hope, understanding
NOWCastSA.com - 12:20 PM on 01/06/2017
Water Protectors Shut Down Construction of the Trans-Pecos Pipeline This Weekend
San Antonio Current - 12:56 PM on 01/09/2017
Airport shooting suspect due for Florida court appearance
KSAT - 4:29 AM on 01/09/2017
Crafting San Antonio’s First High-Tech High School
The Rivard Report - 12:04 AM on 01/09/2017
Comptroller: Texas will have less to spend over the next two years even as the state’s population continues to grow
mySA - 11:02 AM on 01/09/2017
Medina Finally Says He’s Definitely Running for Mayor
San Antonio Current - 7:00 AM on 01/09/2017
Carter: U.S. Needs Strong, Balanced Approach to Russia
Defense.gov - 12:33 PM on 01/08/2017
JB San Antonio-Randolph to host Warrior CARE event Jan. 9-13
Air Force News - 10:05 AM on 01/09/2017
Columbia Costs: Is It $100B OR $128B? Well, Yes. Read Kendall’s ADM Memo.
Breaking Defense - 11:15 AM on 01/09/2017
What Can Be Done About SOCOM?
Small Wars Journal - 10:58 AM on 01/04/2017
Military prefers Trump to Obama
This Ain't Hell - 11:52 AM on 01/09/2017
Camp Lejeune Marine shares cheerful reunion with family
Welcome Home Blog - 10:00 AM on 01/08/2017
3-D Printed Drones Fly High for Army Researchers
Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 01/05/2017
5 Ways to Reuse Your Holiday Cards
SpouseBuzz - 7:00 AM on 01/08/2017
Jewel of denial! Nancy Pelosi’s ‘people’s support’ reminder to House GOP is a real gem
Twitchy - 12:00 PM on 01/09/2017
Donald Trump Put All Down-Ballot Republicans On High Alert Last Week
BuzzFeed Politics - 8:58 AM on 01/09/2017
Damning Video From 2003 Oscars Shows Why Conservatives Are Calling Meryl Streep a Class-A Hypocrite
Independent Journal Review - 10:27 AM on 01/09/2017
No Joke: Actual NY Times Headline, “As Donald Trump Denies Climate Change, These Kids Die of It”…
Weasel Zippers - 2:04 PM on 01/09/2017
What Trump Can Accomplish on Day One
Real Clear Politics - 7:27 AM on 01/09/2017
President Obama finally admitted he didn’t pay enough attention to the Democratic Party
The Fix - 11:29 AM on 01/09/2017
Nice Little Company Ya Got There. Shame if Anything Happened to It.
Reason.com - 11:00 AM on 01/09/2017
‘The Fourth Way’
Hugh Hewitt - 8:50 AM on 01/09/2017
The Brief: Rhetoric already heating up in “bathroom bill” fight
Texas Tribune - 3:55 AM on 01/09/2017
Fatal crash snarls Eastex Freeway in NE Houston
Houston Chronicle - 11:01 AM on 01/09/2017
Flint Hills Resources issues boil water advisory
Caller-Times - 1:06 PM on 01/09/2017
Analysis: The will of the voters — when the Legislature agrees
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/09/2017
Vehicle catches fire on interstate in east Fort Worth
Star-Telegram - 9:24 AM on 01/09/2017
Trump battles Streep as Cabinet picks prepare for grilling
The Monitor - 7:07 AM on 01/09/2017
ICYMI: Wildcatter hailed, watchdog survives & chemical reforms failed
Houston Chronicle - 10:25 AM on 01/09/2017
Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly white, male, middle-aged
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/09/2017
H-E-B adding another convenience store in San Antonio
San Antonio Business Journal - 10:29 AM on 01/09/2017
Israel-based magicJack responds to Carnegie’s takeover efforts
mySA - 5:38 PM on 01/06/2017
Younicos Claims 1.2 Gigawatts Of Energy Storage In Pipeline
Texas Tech Pulse - 8:25 AM on 01/09/2017
Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016
Texans beat Raiders in wild card weekend game (photos)
San Antonio Business Journal - 8:28 AM on 01/09/2017
Eight Austin Tech Events to Attend This Week
Silicon Hills News - 12:53 AM on 01/09/2017
Spurs rookies shine in D League game
Spurs Nation - 6:07 PM on 01/08/2017
Kawhi Leonard made a joke
Pounding The Rock - 5:20 PM on 01/08/2017
Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for San Antonio Spurs
Bleacher Report - 5:55 PM on 01/04/2017
Cowboys News: Cowboys Get A Chance For Revenge After The Dez Bryant Non-Catch
Blogging The Boys - 4:00 AM on 01/09/2017
Trade or stand pat?
SpursReport.com - 2:15 PM on 01/07/2017
How The Atlanta Falcons Offense Went From Good To Great
FiveThirtyEight - 3:28 PM on 01/06/2017
UTSA rallies for thrilling 69-68 win at Louisiana Tech on Saturday night
GoUTSA.com - 3:00 PM on 01/07/2017
Trump as a boxing glove
Boing Boing - 12:38 PM on 01/09/2017
VR Training Might Help Part-Time NFL Referees Get The Calls Right
UploadVR - 11:00 AM on 01/09/2017
‘OLED TVs Will Finally Take Off in 2017’
Slashdot - 2:05 PM on 01/09/2017
BOEM rejects Atlantic G&G permits
Watts Up With That - 8:55 AM on 01/09/2017
The science of baby’s first sight
Science Daily - 10:38 AM on 01/09/2017
